Sri Lanka expresses gratitude to China for support after Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka expresses gratitude to China for support after Cyclone Ditwah

December 12, 2025   04:42 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, welcomed Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism today (12).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of China for their “steadfast and invaluable support” extended to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The meeting also included discussions on further enhancing the longstanding and cordial bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and China, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin