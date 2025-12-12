Sri Lanka expresses gratitude to China for support after Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, welcomed Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism today (12).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of China for their “steadfast and invaluable support” extended to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The meeting also included discussions on further enhancing the longstanding and cordial bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and China, he added.