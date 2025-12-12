Wijeyadasa to be appointed SLFP Senior Vice President

Former Member of Parliament, President’s Counsel Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, is slated to be appointed as a Senior Vice President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

SLFP Chairman Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that the appointment is expected to be made during the party’s upcoming Executive Committee meeting.

Former MP Rajapakshe currently serves as the SLFP District Leader for Colombo and the Maharagama Electorate Organiser.