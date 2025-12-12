Wijeyadasa to be appointed SLFP Senior Vice President

Wijeyadasa to be appointed SLFP Senior Vice President

December 12, 2025   05:25 pm

Former Member of Parliament, President’s Counsel Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, is slated to be appointed as a Senior Vice President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

SLFP Chairman Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that the appointment is expected to be made during the party’s upcoming Executive Committee meeting.

Former MP Rajapakshe currently serves as the SLFP District Leader for Colombo and the Maharagama Electorate Organiser.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)