Budget defeated at NPP-held Ratnapura MC

The maiden 2026 budget of the Ratnapura Municipal Council, which is under the control of the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated by a majority of a single vote.

The budget proposal received 12 votes in favor, while 13 councilors voted against.

The council comprises 27 members in total, and it was reported that two members were absent during today’s budget vote.

The budget was presented to the council by the Mayor of the Ratnapura Municipal Council, Indrajith Katugampola.