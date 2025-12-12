Former Speaker Asoka Ranwala granted bail

December 12, 2025   06:33 pm

Former Speaker and NPP Parliamentarian Asoka Ranwala, who was arrested over the vehicular collision at Sapugaskanda last night (11), has been granted bail, according to the Police Spokesman.

He has been ordered release on cash bail of Rs. 200,000 by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this evening.

The MP, who is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, was taken into police custody earlier today on charges of dangerous driving and failing to prevent an accident.

However, he had remained in hospital under police custody before being granted bail. 

The accident occurred yesterday (11) when the jeep in which the former Speaker was travelling collided with a car in the Denimulla area of Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her 6-month-old infant, and 55-year-old mother, who were travelling in the car, sustained injuries and were hospitalised. 

Police added that the infant has been transferred to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children for further treatment.

 

 

