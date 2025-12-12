Former Beliatta PS Chairman remanded

December 12, 2025   07:41 pm

The former Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Cyril Munasinghe, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission this morning (12), has been remanded until December 22 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

He was arrested today on suspicion of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by unlawfully acquiring assets and properties valued at over Rs. 3.6 million between January 01, 2012, and December 31, 2012, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Following the arrest, he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lilan Warusawithana issued the remand order after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the suspect’s attorney.

