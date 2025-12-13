Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, Central, and North-Western Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 km/h can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, and in the Northern, North-Central, and North-Western Provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Southern Provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.