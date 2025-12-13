Thailand and Cambodia agree to halt fighting, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has said the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia will halt fighting “effective this evening”.

Trump made the announcement after telephone conversations with the two leaders following deadly border clashes in recent days which have left at least 20 people dead and half a million displaced.

Neither Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul nor his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet has commented.

However, after his call with Trump earlier, Charnvirakul told a news conference that a ceasefire would only come about if “Cambodia will cease fire, withdraw its troops, remove all landmines it has planted”.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said both leaders “have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me.

“Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America.”

The long-standing border dispute escalated on 24 July, as Cambodia launched a barrage of rockets into Thailand, which responded with air strikes.

After days of intense fighting which left dozens dead, the neighbouring South East Asian countries agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” brokered by Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Since then, tensions continued to build.

This week, violence expanded into at least six provinces in north-eastern Thailand and five provinces in Cambodia’s north and north-west.

The two countries have been been contesting territorial sovereignty along their 800km land border for more than a century, since the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

Source: BBC

--Agencies