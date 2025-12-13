Thailand and Cambodia agree to halt fighting, Trump says

Thailand and Cambodia agree to halt fighting, Trump says

December 13, 2025   07:22 am

US President Donald Trump has said the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia will halt fighting “effective this evening”.

Trump made the announcement after telephone conversations with the two leaders following deadly border clashes in recent days which have left at least 20 people dead and half a million displaced.

Neither Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul nor his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet has commented.

However, after his call with Trump earlier, Charnvirakul told a news conference that a ceasefire would only come about if “Cambodia will cease fire, withdraw its troops, remove all landmines it has planted”.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said both leaders “have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me.

“Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America.”

The long-standing border dispute escalated on 24 July, as Cambodia launched a barrage of rockets into Thailand, which responded with air strikes.

After days of intense fighting which left dozens dead, the neighbouring South East Asian countries agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” brokered by Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Since then, tensions continued to build.

This week, violence expanded into at least six provinces in north-eastern Thailand and five provinces in Cambodia’s north and north-west.

The two countries have been been contesting territorial sovereignty along their 800km land border for more than a century, since the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia.

 Source: BBC
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin