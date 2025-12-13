26 arrested after police raid drug-fuelled party in Theldeniya

26 arrested after police raid drug-fuelled party in Theldeniya

December 13, 2025   07:46 am

A total of 26 suspects—22 men and four women—were arrested by Theldeniya Police after an illegal “Facebook party” was raided, during which a quantity of illicit narcotics was seized.

The event was being held at a hotel located near the Victoria Reservoir, within the Theldeniya Police Division. The raid was carried out during the early hours of today (13), police said.

During the operation, police recovered the following illicit substances from the suspects:

• Crystal methamphetamine (Ice): 4,134 mg

• Hashish: 1,875 mg

• ‘Kush’ cannabis: 2,769 mg

• Cocaine: 390 mg

• Psilocybin mushrooms: 804 mg

• Narcotic pills: 13

• Illicit cigarettes: 12

The male suspects, aged between 18 and 31, are residents of Kandy, Mulleriyawa, Hatton, Pilagala, Athurugiriya, Kotagedara, Homagama, Dompe, Embilipitiya, Trincomalee, and Ja-Ela.

The female suspects, aged between 21 and 26, are residents of Kandy, Negombo, and Pundaluoya.

All suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Theldeniya Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin