26 arrested after police raid drug-fuelled party in Theldeniya

A total of 26 suspects—22 men and four women—were arrested by Theldeniya Police after an illegal “Facebook party” was raided, during which a quantity of illicit narcotics was seized.

The event was being held at a hotel located near the Victoria Reservoir, within the Theldeniya Police Division. The raid was carried out during the early hours of today (13), police said.

During the operation, police recovered the following illicit substances from the suspects:

• Crystal methamphetamine (Ice): 4,134 mg

• Hashish: 1,875 mg

• ‘Kush’ cannabis: 2,769 mg

• Cocaine: 390 mg

• Psilocybin mushrooms: 804 mg

• Narcotic pills: 13

• Illicit cigarettes: 12

The male suspects, aged between 18 and 31, are residents of Kandy, Mulleriyawa, Hatton, Pilagala, Athurugiriya, Kotagedara, Homagama, Dompe, Embilipitiya, Trincomalee, and Ja-Ela.

The female suspects, aged between 21 and 26, are residents of Kandy, Negombo, and Pundaluoya.

All suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court today, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Theldeniya Police.