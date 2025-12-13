Indian HC briefs Asgiriya, Malwatta chief prelates on cyclone relief efforts

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, recently paid his respects to the Mahanayake Theros of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters.

During the meeting, he briefed them on India’s support for rescue and relief operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

He also sought their blessings for India’s continued assistance in the rehabilitation and recovery phases across the country, the Indian High Commission stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking to the media later, Santosh Jha emphasized that at a time when Sri Lanka requires support, India is ready and willing to provide the necessary assistance.

“I briefed them on the steps that India has taken and will be taking in the coming weeks and months. I explained how we are working together in a cooperative manner—not only in terms of relief and rescue efforts so far, but also moving towards the next phase, where we can help rebuild lives and help with reconstruction and rehabilitation,” he said.