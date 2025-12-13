US, Sri Lanka discuss cyclone relief, R&D cooperation & investment opportunities

US, Sri Lanka discuss cyclone relief, R&D cooperation & investment opportunities

December 13, 2025   11:01 am

A discussion recently took place between US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Science and Technology, Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya, at the US Embassy in Colombo.

The talks focused on relief efforts for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah and the subsequent reconstruction of Sri Lanka. Attention was also given to the country’s upcoming National Research and Development (R&D) Policy.

A special focus during the meeting was placed on potential programs that the two countries could jointly implement in these areas.

Furthermore, the President’s Media Division stated that views were exchanged on measures to attract US investments to Sri Lanka. Opportunities were also explored to enhance cooperation in fields such as Higher Education, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digitalization, under the framework of the National R&D Policy.

Ambassador Chung emphasized that strengthening Sri Lanka’s research and development processes could open new avenues for accessing the US market. 

She also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the enhancement of technological and scientific collaboration between the two countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)