US, Sri Lanka discuss cyclone relief, R&D cooperation & investment opportunities

A discussion recently took place between US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Science and Technology, Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya, at the US Embassy in Colombo.

The talks focused on relief efforts for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah and the subsequent reconstruction of Sri Lanka. Attention was also given to the country’s upcoming National Research and Development (R&D) Policy.

A special focus during the meeting was placed on potential programs that the two countries could jointly implement in these areas.

Furthermore, the President’s Media Division stated that views were exchanged on measures to attract US investments to Sri Lanka. Opportunities were also explored to enhance cooperation in fields such as Higher Education, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digitalization, under the framework of the National R&D Policy.

Ambassador Chung emphasized that strengthening Sri Lanka’s research and development processes could open new avenues for accessing the US market.

She also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the enhancement of technological and scientific collaboration between the two countries.