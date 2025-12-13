Sri Lanka, Italy renew bilateral agreement on Mutual Recognition of Driving Licenses

The Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Italy formally renewed the Bilateral Agreement for the Mutual Recognition of Driving Licences between the two countries yesterday (12) in Rome, Italy.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Italy, Satya Rodrigo, signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka while the Deputy Minister and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Italy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The signing of the agreement signifies the completion of the negotiation process between the Motor Traffic / Transport authorities of the two countries for the renewal of the agreement since its expiry in 2021.

The Driving License Agreement facilitates the conversion of valid Driving Licences of those who have obtained permanent residency in each country. The agreement was first signed in 2011 between Sri Lanka and Italy and had been renewed in 2016 before its expiry in 2021.

Under the agreement, those nationals residing in the respective countries under a period of six years are eligible to convert their national Driving Licence in the other country without having to undergo theoretical and practical examination.

This facility has been greatly appreciated by the large Sri Lankan community residing and working in Italy and has assisted in improved job prospects and future employment possibilities, facilitating their contribution in Italy as a productive expatriate community, the ministry added.

The agreement will be valid for a period of five years. Once ratified by both governments, it will enter into force within 60 days, after which an official announcement will be made by both sides.