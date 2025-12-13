36 major reservoirs across Sri Lanka continue to spill - Irrigation Dept

The Irrigation Department has reported that 36 major reservoirs and over 46 medium-sized reservoirs across the country are currently spilling, according to Director of Irrigation (Water Management) H.M.P.S.D. Herath.

He stated that three of the nine main reservoirs in the Ampara District, all main reservoirs in the Anuradhapura District, three of the seven main reservoirs in the Badulla District, and three of the four main reservoirs in the Batticaloa District are currently spilling.

In addition, spill gates have been opened at four of the ten main reservoirs in the Hambantota District, two of the three main reservoirs in the Kandy District, four of the ten main reservoirs in the Kurunegala District, and one of the three main reservoirs in the Monaragala District.

Similarly, two of the four main reservoirs in the Polonnaruwa District, three of the five main reservoirs in the Trincomalee District, and one of the four main reservoirs in the Mannar District are also spilling, the Director noted.

He further stated that the volume of water currently being released through the spill gates is minimal, and that the extent of spill gate openings may vary depending on future rainfall patterns.

Accordingly, the Director emphasized that residents in downstream areas should remain attentive to official announcements regarding water releases from the respective reservoirs.

He also assured that there is no immediate flood threat or rise in downstream water levels resulting from the current level of water discharge from the reservoirs.