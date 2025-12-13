Govt plans compensation or land allocation for people in landslide-hit areas

December 13, 2025   01:00 pm

The Land Commissioner General’s Department (LCGD) has initiated measures to conduct a survey of lands affected by Cyclone Ditwah, with particular attention to areas impacted by landslides in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Commissioner General of Lands, Chandana Ranaweera Arachchi, stated that lands affected by landslides will be re-surveyed after being declared as reservations (protected areas).

He noted that in instances where lands located within identified risk zones are designated as reservations, the Land Commissioner General’s Department is prepared to provide compensation based on assessed valuations or offer alternative land to owners holding valid grants or permits.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General further stated that relevant information on affected lands has already been requested from the District Secretaries of the affected districts.

The Department has also observed that some residents are illegally occupying government lands, and attention has been directed towards extending the assessment and resolution process to include these unauthorised occupants as well.

Instructions regarding these measures have already been issued to land offices in the disaster-affected districts, he added.

