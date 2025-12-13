Chilaw General Hospital flood damage exceeds Rs. 1,200M: Minister

December 13, 2025   01:54 pm

The Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, stated that the Chilaw General Hospital, which was affected by recent flooding in Sri Lanka, has sustained damages exceeding Rs. 1,200 million.

He made the statement yesterday (12) during an inspection visit to the hospital.

The Minister noted that restoring normal treatment services at the hospital is expected to cost approximately Rs. 1,200 million.

While observing the new ward complex currently under construction, Dr. Jayatissa stated that its completion is expected by November next year.

He further expressed hope that the Emergency Accident and Treatment Unit would be completed within approximately two years.

The Minister affirmed that steps would be taken to accelerate construction and rebuild the hospital to a higher standard than its previous condition.

Located on a 7.5-acre site in the heart of Chilaw town, the Chilaw General Hospital is the main government hospital in the Puttalam District. It has a staff strength of nearly 1,000 healthcare personnel and an official bed capacity of over 645.

