Special festive advance granted to public officials

A circular has been issued to provide a special advance payment of up to Rs. 4,000 to public officials in view of the festive season.

The circular was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara, to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and Heads of Departments.

This advance payment is traditionally granted to government officials every year during the festive season. The non-refundable advance, which does not exceed Rs. 4,000, must be disbursed starting on the first day of January and conclude by the last day of February of the same year.

The circular further stipulates that the advance must be recovered in ten equal monthly installments, subject to an annual interest rate of 8%.