Over 13,500 businesses affected by adverse weather - Ministry

December 13, 2025   03:42 pm

The Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development has reported that the Industry Disaster Support Center (IDSC) has received data on 13,698 businesses affected by the recent adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry provided a breakdown of the affected businesses reported to the Disaster Support Centre:

• Micro-scale businesses: 5,639

• Small-scale businesses: 4,636

• Medium-scale businesses: 2,986

• Large-scale businesses: 437

The Ministry has introduced the telephone number 071 266 6660 for industries to report damages and urged industrialists to provide information regarding their affected businesses as soon as possible.

Accordingly, all information must be submitted before 2:00 PM on 16 December 2025. 

Information can also be entered online by visiting the website: www.industry.gov.lk, the Ministry added.

Furthermore, the Ministry added that necessary assistance for this process can be obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development official stationed at the relevant Divisional Secretariat Offices as well as the District Secretariat Offices.

