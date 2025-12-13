Ministry urges public to avoid sharing details of disaster-affected children

Ministry urges public to avoid sharing details of disaster-affected children

December 13, 2025   04:46 pm

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has urged all parties to refrain from disseminating any information related to children who have become vulnerable due to the recent disaster situation in the country.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry emphasized that publishing photographs, videos, or personal details of affected children through social media or mass media could seriously damage their identity, privacy, and safety.

Such actions, the Ministry warned, may expose children to the risk of exploitation, including trafficking, as sensitive information could fall into the hands of traffickers.

Highlighting concerns over the exploitation and trafficking of children, the Ministry stated that legal action will be taken against individuals who disclose the information of such vulnerable children.

The Ministry also urged the public to immediately report any information regarding vulnerable children or suspected trafficking activities by contacting the child helpline on 1929, or by informing the Child Rights Promotion Officer or Child Protection Officer attached to the nearest Divisional Secretariat.

