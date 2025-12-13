Steps underway to promptly reopen Hakgala Botanical Garden

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody participated in an inspection visit to initiate measures to reopen the Hakgala Botanical Garden promptly, which has been temporarily closed due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the country.

The Minister has given the necessary instructions and plans to the relevant officials to restart operations at the Hakgala Botanical Garden by taking short-term and long-term measures required for ground stabilization, considering the prevailing landslide risk in the area.

Accordingly, the Hakgala Botanical Garden is to be opened to tourists in the near future.

The inspection visit was attended by the Director of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), K. Bandara, the Geologist in charge of the Nuwara Eliya District, along with officials from the Department of National Botanic Gardens.