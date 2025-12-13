Steps underway to promptly reopen Hakgala Botanical Garden

Steps underway to promptly reopen Hakgala Botanical Garden

December 13, 2025   06:15 pm

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody participated in an inspection visit to initiate measures to reopen the Hakgala Botanical Garden promptly, which has been temporarily closed due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the country.

The Minister has given the necessary instructions and plans to the relevant officials to restart operations at the Hakgala Botanical Garden by taking short-term and long-term measures required for ground stabilization, considering the prevailing landslide risk in the area.

Accordingly, the Hakgala Botanical Garden is to be opened to tourists in the near future.

The inspection visit was attended by the Director of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), K. Bandara, the Geologist in charge of the Nuwara Eliya District, along with officials from the Department of National Botanic Gardens.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

Diplomatic community in Sri Lanka donates Rs. 3.6 mln to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' fund (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

SJB inquires into DMC's disaster management process after Cyclone 'Ditwah' (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.12

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin