President directs officials to prioritize rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-affected communities

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to give top priority to restoring the livelihoods of communities affected by the disaster.

He emphasized the need to expedite compensation payments for damages and to take immediate measures to revive the agriculture, fisheries, and industrial sectors.

The President further directed that all compensation payments for crop damage be completed before December 25, according to the President’s Media Division.

These instructions were issued during a special District Coordinating Committee meeting held this morning (13) at the Puttalam District Secretariat.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described the recent cyclone as one of the largest disasters the entire country has faced in recent times. He commended the dedicated efforts of the tri-forces, the Police, and public officials in restoring the lives of affected communities.

The President noted that, thanks to their commitment, a significant portion of essential infrastructure, including electricity, water supply, and roads, has already been rehabilitated.

He further emphasized that the Government’s ability to provide such substantial compensation to disaster-affected communities is the result of the Government’s strong fiscal discipline, the PMD said.

Taking into account the challenges that have arisen in the distribution of allowances and aid so far, the President instructed Divisional Secretaries to ensure that compensation is provided strictly to eligible recipients and to fully intervene to prevent any deviation from this policy under any circumstances.

During the meeting, the rehabilitation of damaged highways and bridges in the district was discussed in detail. The President inquired into issues arising during these reconstruction efforts and provided on-the-spot solutions in consultation with the relevant officials.

The construction of the Lower Kala Oya Bridge was also discussed, and the President instructed that a temporary bridge be built to meet the needs of the tourism sector.

He emphasized that all construction activities should be carried out with a thorough understanding of necessity and proper structural assessments, the PMD stated.

The President further highlighted that previous large-scale projects were abandoned without delivering tangible benefits or the intended outcomes. He stressed that future infrastructure development should focus not only on regional needs but also on the broader economic benefits for the country as a whole.

Moreover, the President inquired about the ongoing efforts to restore electricity supply in the district and emphasized the need to complete these works without delay, according to the statement.

He also reviewed measures being taken to re-establish the water supply and instructed provincial authorities to intervene promptly, noting that current well cleaning efforts in the district are insufficient.

Regarding agriculture, the President inquired about preparations by local farmers for the upcoming Maha paddy cultivation. He directed officials to swiftly create a conducive environment for farming, minimize the amount of abandoned land, and explore alternative methods to ensure productive use of farmland.

He instructed that all compensation due to farmers be disbursed before December 25, that payments be made regardless of whether the land is in reserve or legally protected areas, and that systematic measures be implemented to prevent cultivation on reserved lands.

The President also highlighted the need for comprehensive soil conservation programmes in areas such as Kalpitiya.

The President emphasized the need to provide fair compensation to those engaged in the livestock sector to restore their livelihoods.

He also highlighted the importance of obtaining accurate ground-level data and stressed the necessity of introducing legislation to ensure the registration of all livestock farms.

Due to the disaster, 627 houses in the district were completely destroyed, and 20,813 houses sustained partial damage, the statement said.

The President instructed that compensation for the affected families be expedited, emphasizing priority resettlement on government land. Where government land is unavailable, he directed that Rs. 5 million be provided to each family for the purchase of alternative land.

For those whose houses were completely destroyed, the President directed that new housing projects be implemented in a manner that ensures ownership of a house valued at Rs. 5 million for each beneficiary.

Attention was also given to the fisheries sector, and discussions were held on assisting with the repair of damaged fishing boats, as well as implementing fair compensation and concessional bank loan schemes for prawn farmers.

President Dissanayake also inquired into the operations at Chilaw Hospital. Authorities informed him that patient admissions and the functioning of several units could resume by next week, it added.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished group of officials and representatives, including Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government and Chairman of the Puttalam District Coordination Committee Chandana Abeyratne, Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, North Western Province Governor Tissa Warnasuriya, Government and Opposition Members of Parliament from Puttalam District, Local Government Representatives including the North Western Provincial Secretary, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Puttalam District Secretary, Divisional Secretaries, Government Officials, and Security Forces Representatives.

--PMD--