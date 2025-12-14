Over Rs. 13 bln disbursed by Treasury so far to provide disaster relief  Finance Secretary

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, says that the Treasury has so far disbursed more than Rs. 13 billion to provide relief to the people affected by the disaster situation.

“Our objective is to further strengthen the mechanism to share this information as early as possible as to what are the amount of funding that we are receiving,” he said, issuing a special statement.

He detailed that all the financial aid received by the country at this moment is collected to the Treasury and through the Treasury the disbursement will be made. “Those disbursements will be channeled through the necessary institutional framework that we have and the engagement of Divisional Secretariats.”

The Finance Secretary revealed that as of now the actual total of disbursements have exceeded Rs. 13 billion.

“More than Rs. 13 billion have been disbursed by the Treasury based on the approvals, supplementary budgets that the President proposed and subsequently approved by the parliament,” he said.

Suriyapperuma stated that arraignments are being made to make sure information is share quickly, data is collected quickly and the donations the goods and financial donations that Sri Lanka is receiving are provided and handed over to the communities and individuals as early as possible.