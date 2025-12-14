Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces, today (14), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.