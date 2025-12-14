Five including woman killed in separate road accidents across several areas

Five people, including a woman and two youths, have reportedly died in separate fatal road accidents across different parts of the island yesterday (13), police stated.

The accidents had occurred within the Boralesgamuwa, Wellawa, Dankotuwa, Maduragoda and Kadawatha police divisions.

In one incident, a lorry had collided with a motorcycle travelling from the opposite direction while attempting to turn onto a by-road near the Pirivena Junction on the Colombo–Horana Road.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider had sustained serious injuries, and the rider later succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Kotelawala Defence University Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old youth from Moratuwa, police said.

Meanwhile, in the Ratmale area along the Gonagama–Rangama Road within the Wellawa police division, a tipper truck had reportedly lost control and overturned.

The driver and two passengers were seriously injured in the accident and the driver later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Wariyapola Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the Wariyapola area, police confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the Singakkuliya area on the Dankotuwa–Pannala Road, a motorcyclist had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Dankotuwa Hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as an 18-year-old youth from the Kochchikade area.

According to police, another fatal accident was reported from the Alwalapitiya area on the Matale–Kurunegala Road, where a lorry had collided with a motorcycle while attempting to overtake the motorcycle travelling in the same direction.

The injured motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Ridigama Hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of Maduragoda.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle travelling along the Colombo–Kandy Road had collided with a lorry near the Bandarawatta Bridge in Kadawatha as the lorry was attempting to turn onto a side road.

The motorcyclist and his female passenger had sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Ragama Hospital, where the female passenger had later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old woman from Kadawatha, police said.