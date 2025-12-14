Value of Rebuilding Sri Lanka fund exceeds Rs. 3.4 billion - Finance Secretary

The ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established by the Government to provide relief to people affected by recent disasters caused by Cyclone Ditwah, has received over Rs. 3,421 million to date, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, said.

He stated that local business leaders, Sri Lankans living overseas, and foreign institutions have contributed to the fund.

Accordingly, the total amount received so far stands at approximately Rs. 3.4 billion, equivalent to more than USD 11 million, he said.

The Finance Secretary further noted that the value of foreign currency contributions amounts to USD 4.1 million.

Speaking further, the Finance Secretary said that financial aid has been received from 40 countries, with the United States of America (USA) contributing the largest share.

“Significant donations have also been received from Sri Lankans residing in Australia, along with contributions from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, France, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Several Sri Lankan business institutions have each contributed more than Rs. 100 million, while four donations ranging between Rs. 20 million and Rs. 100 million have also been made by members of the business community and the public,” he said.