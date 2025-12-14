Education should not be a burden on children amid post-disaster recovery  PM Harini

Education should not be a burden on children amid post-disaster recovery  PM Harini

December 14, 2025   11:12 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that education should not be a burden to children during the recovery period after the disaster, and priority must be given to their psychosocial well-being, the PM’s Office said. 

The Prime Minister emphasized that this approach would help foster a supportive school environment during disaster situations.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a discussion held with education authorities of the Nuwara Eliya District on measures to restore educational activities and reopen schools for students following the recent disaster situation.

Although the Ministry of Education has decided to reopen schools island-wide on the 16 December, the Prime Minister noted that the authority has been granted to the relevant provincial and district authorities to make decisions regarding the reopening of schools in the affected areas.

The Prime Minister further stated that prior to reopening schools located in high-risk areas, recommendations from the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) must be obtained, and special attention should be paid to access roads and infrastructure. 

The Prime Minister further mentioned that teachers and students who have experienced hardships should be allowed flexibility in wearing comfortable attire.

During the meeting, District education authorities informed that, despite numerous challenges, educational reforms are progressing rapidly, and that 51% of teacher training activities in the Nuwara Eliya District have already been completed.
 
Addressing the meeting, the she further stressed that these challenges must be overcome collectively in order to move forward to achieve a better position than before following the disaster situation, the statement said. 

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, Chairman of the District Coordinating Committee and Member of Parliament Manjula Suraweera Arachchi, Members of Parliament Kalaichelvi and Anushka Thilakaratne, Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon and several government officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)