Pramodya Wickramasinghe to be re-appointed Chairman of cricket selection committee?

Sri Lanka Cricket sources have reported that former cricketer Pramodya Wickramasinghe is set to be appointed as the new chairman of the National Cricket Selection Committee.

Hemantha Wickramaratne, Vinothen John, Indika de Seram, and Tharanga Paranavitana are expected to be appointed as the other members of the committee.

The proposal to reappoint Pramodya Wickramasinghe comes following the expiry of the term of the previous selection committee chaired by former captain Upul Tharanga.