Govt. to expedite resettlement of people in relief centres

The Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi says that nearly 7,000 people are currently sheltered in relief centres, and steps will be taken to resettle them within two to three months.

He stated that 6,138 houses have been completely destroyed, and that resettling the affected families will take some time.

The Commissioner General made these remarks today (14) while participating in a media briefing.

Based on data from the National Building Research Institute (NBRO), houses that have been partially damaged and assessed as not being at risk will be inspected, and the process of resettling occupants in their homes will be expedited, he said.

He added that the main challenge lies in resettling those whose houses have been completely destroyed, and that a special government programme has been planned to address this issue expeditiously.

He further stated that all District Secretaries have been instructed to provide information on state-owned lands to facilitate the resettlement of those who have lost their land.

The Commissioner General also said that all schools, except those currently operating as relief centres and those located in high-risk areas, will reopen on December 16, 2025.

He also noted that the public can report any issues related to the distribution of relief or the lack of essential services via the 1904 hotline.