Number of houses destroyed in recent disaster surpasses 6,000

The total number of houses completely destroyed across Sri Lanka due to the severe disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah has surpassed 6,000, according to the latest report issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the latest DMC update, a total of 6,164 houses have been destroyed while 112,110 houses have been partially damaged.

The Kandy District has recorded the highest number of destroyed houses, amounting to 2,013.

The Nuwara Eliya District has reported the second-highest number of houses destroyed, totaling 767 houses.

Additionally, the Puttalam District has recorded the highest number of partially damaged houses amounting to 21,137, with 632 houses being destroyed owing to adverse weather conditions experienced in the past couple of weeks, DMC said.

Furthermore, 596 houses in the Kurunegala District, 587 in the Badulla District, 265 in the Kegalle District, 256 in the Gampaha District, 247 in the Matale District, 245 in the Anuradhapura District, 111 in the Ampara District and 157 houses in the Polonnaruwa District have also been destroyed, the DMC noted.