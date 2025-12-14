NSW Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bondi Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

In a post on social media police called it a “developing incident”, urging people to avoid the area.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand,” they said.

“We are still asking people in the area to take shelter until we can determine what is happening.”

Emergency services have also arrived at the scene.

- Agencies