UAE relief teams conclude humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

December 14, 2025   02:15 pm

Relief teams from the United Arab Emirates have concluded their humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka as part of the urgent response launched by the UAE, to support those affected by Cyclone Ditwah and the landslides that struck the country.

The UAE relief teams, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered a total of 116 tonnes of urgent humanitarian assistance, including food supplies and shelter materials such as tents and relief kits, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of affected families.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team carried out specialised field operations, during which 20 bodies of missing persons were recovered, in addition to providing first aid to eight people with minor injuries, in coordination with the relevant local authorities.

Humanitarian action represents a firmly rooted approach of the UAE, and these efforts embody its commitment to standing alongside communities affected by natural disasters, providing continued support to Sri Lanka and assisting those impacted until they overcome the effects of the disaster and achieve recovery.

