Two people have been arrested at Bondi Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs as NSW Police respond to reports of an active shooter on Sunday evening.

In a post on social media, police called it a “developing incident”, urging people to avoid the area.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand,” they said.

“We are still asking people in the area to take shelter until we can determine what is happening.”

Emergency services have also arrived at the scene.

Vision from the grass area at the beach shows a frantic and horrific scene with multiple people lying on the ground injured as paramedics work on them.

People can be seen running away from the area, others have got bandages on their head while other people are covered in blood.

There are reports of multiple injured, but no details have been confirmed by authorities.

Randwick resident and former journalist Elizabeth Mealey said she was having dinner in the Icebergs restaurant when they heard shots ring out.

“We thought it was fireworks, but it wasn’t. It was something much worse,” she told the ABC.

“People started running right up the beach. It was panic and the panic spread to Icebergs and people are standing around still not knowing what’s going on, so it’s scary.”

She said she could not see the shooter, but it sounded like it was coming from somewhere near to the Bondi Pavilion.

“It felt like it took a long time to hear a siren, we’ve got a helicopter coming in now and ambulance is arriving, it’s pandemonium, and we really don’t know what’s happening.

She said she saw people running from north Bondi to the south end to get away from what they could hear.

“We did hear what sounded like another type of gunfire, eventually which we were hoping and assuming it was police shooting back.

“And after that, it went a bit quieter but still kept up, but at this point, we are assuming it’s over, but no one really knows.

“It’s terrifying.”

