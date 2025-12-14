Sydney Bondi Beach shooting: 10 confirmed dead while at least 12 others injured

Australian police have confirmed that 10 people have died in Sunday’s shooting at Bondi Beach, including one of the shooters and nine victims.

Twelve people were also injured, including multiple police officers responding to the incident.

A second shooter is among the injured, and is in custody.

Police are reiterating that the public still needs to avoid Bondi Beach, despite the two shooters having been neutralised.

There is an ongoing bomb threat in the area, police say, and they are working to disarm what they have described as an IED, or improvised explosive device.

Police said earlier they were responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

Other video from the scene showed multiple people lying on the ground injured as paramedics worked on them.

People could be seen running away from the area, others had bandages on their heads, while other people were covered in blood.

The shooting appears to have taken place at the northern end of Bondi Beach, near or at Bondi Park Playground.

While there is not any information about the target or nature of the shooting, a Chanukah by the Sea event was scheduled to take place at that playground from 5pm, and had begun.

Today is the first day of Chanukah, or Hannukkah, an eight-day Jewish festival of lights.

Meanwhile, a statement from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describes the scenes in Bondi as “shocking and distressing”.

He says he has spoken to the Australian Federal Police commissioner and the New South Wales (NSW) Premier.

“We are working with NSW police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed,” he says.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives,” he adds.

