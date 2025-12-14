Foreign-made revolver discovered in Ekala by police

Foreign-made revolver discovered in Ekala by police

December 14, 2025   03:36 pm

Police have recovered a foreign-made revolver that had been concealed with the alleged intention of committing a crime.

The revolver was discovered by the Ja-Ela Police at a location on Temple Road, Ekala, where it had been hidden after being wrapped in a wax covering.

According to police, the firearm is in operational condition, and it is suspected that it was hidden at the location to be collected by another individual for use in committing a crime.

The Ja-Ela Police Station is conducting further investigations to determine the ownership of the revolver taken into police custody and to establish what crime was intended to be carried out using it.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)