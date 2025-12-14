Foreign-made revolver discovered in Ekala by police

Police have recovered a foreign-made revolver that had been concealed with the alleged intention of committing a crime.

The revolver was discovered by the Ja-Ela Police at a location on Temple Road, Ekala, where it had been hidden after being wrapped in a wax covering.

According to police, the firearm is in operational condition, and it is suspected that it was hidden at the location to be collected by another individual for use in committing a crime.

The Ja-Ela Police Station is conducting further investigations to determine the ownership of the revolver taken into police custody and to establish what crime was intended to be carried out using it.