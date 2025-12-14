Tourist arrivals in December top 70,000

A total of 70,023 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in December, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 15,152 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 22.0%. Furthermore, 8,033 persons from Russia, 5,753 from Germany, 5,216 from the United Kingdom and 4,049 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 2,173,616 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 489,948 individuals are from India, 196,985 from the UK, 166,626 Russia, 137,012 from Germany and 125,720 are from China, the SLTDA noted.