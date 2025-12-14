Showers expected to increase from Tuesday

The Department of Meteorology says under the influence of an easterly wave, showery conditions in the country are expected to increase to some extent from Tuesday (16).

Meanwhile, several spells of showers are likely in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, Central and Northwestern provinces tomorrow (15), the Met. Department noted.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.