Transport Minister inspects damaged Balana section of Upcountry railway line

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayaka has inspected the Balana section of the Upcountry railway line which was severely damaged due to recent landslides.

Due to the recent disaster situation, railway tracks across the country sustained severe damage.

Accordingly, Minister Bimal Ratnayake has inspected several disaster-hit areas in the country.

The Minister noted that the damaged railway lines are being quickly restored with the support of various factions.

Minister Ratnayake has also discussed with area residents and officials about the possible measures to facilitate normal travel for people in affected areas while the repairs are being carried out.

After receiving the assessment report from the National Buildings and Research Institute, the Minister has also instructed to deploy additional buses to affected areas.