Luxury Cruise Ship with 400 passengers arrives in Colombo

Luxury Cruise Ship with 400 passengers arrives in Colombo

December 14, 2025   06:22 pm

A luxury cruise ship belonging to the Ritz-Carlton fleet, carrying 400 passengers, arrived today (14) at the Colombo Port.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe noted that the arrival of such a large passenger cruise ship in the country is a significant boost to the tourism industry, especially given the recent challenges faced by Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and several other officials were present to welcome the ship.

The cruise ship will remain in Sri Lanka for two days and is scheduled to depart for Galle tomorrow.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister engaged in cordial discussions with the crew and also participated in an inspection of the vessel. A ceremonial exchange of gifts was also conducted on the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches school supplies for displaced kids (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)

Rescue operations continue island-wide as authorities warn of possible landslides (English)