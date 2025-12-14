Luxury Cruise Ship with 400 passengers arrives in Colombo

A luxury cruise ship belonging to the Ritz-Carlton fleet, carrying 400 passengers, arrived today (14) at the Colombo Port.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe noted that the arrival of such a large passenger cruise ship in the country is a significant boost to the tourism industry, especially given the recent challenges faced by Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and several other officials were present to welcome the ship.

The cruise ship will remain in Sri Lanka for two days and is scheduled to depart for Galle tomorrow.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister engaged in cordial discussions with the crew and also participated in an inspection of the vessel. A ceremonial exchange of gifts was also conducted on the occasion.