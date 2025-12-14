Individual arrested for assaulting worker in viral social media footage

An individual has been taken into custody by the Katugastota Police in connection with an incident in which a worker engaged in removing soil and boulders from eroded sections of the Kandy– Gohagoda road was assaulted.

The individual was arrested following a complaint received by police regarding the assault.

Police stated that the suspect was produced in court today (14).

The incident occurred yesterday (13) during an altercation between the worker removing soil and boulders from the road and a person traveling in a lorry on the same road, during which the person in the lorry assaulted the worker.

A video of the incident was circulated widely online.

Further investigation into the incident by the Katugastota Police.