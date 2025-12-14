Indian aircraft carrying 25MT of essential supplies including medicine arrives

An aircraft carrying 25 metric tons of essential supplies, including 17 types of critical medicines and stocks of dry rations necessary to sustain the country’s healthcare services arrived from India.

The Indian Air Force C-17, one of the largest cargo transport aircraft, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), at 3:07 p.m. from Agra, India.

After the unloading of the disaster relief supplies, a team of 85 personnel who operated a field hospital in Mahiyanganaya boarded the plane to leave for India.

Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa was present at the BIA to appreciate the work carried out by the departing Indian medical team.

The hospital team, including Indian doctors, provided medical treatment, including emergency care to 7,000 patients.

The aircraft departed the BIA at 5:15 p.m.