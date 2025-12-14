Death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah continues to rise

December 14, 2025   08:14 pm

The number of deaths linked to Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall in Sri Lanka more than two weeks ago continues increase, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country over the past few days has now climbed to 644, the DMC has confirmed.

Another 183 individuals remain missing, based on the latest situation report.

The majority of the deaths linked to Cyclone Ditwah have been recorded from the Kandy District, totaling 237.

A total of 89 deaths have been confirmed from the Nuwara Eliya District while 88 fatalities have been reported from the Badulla District.

The extreme weather impacted all 25 districts of the island, affecting a total of 1,344,898 people from 385,093 families.

Of these, 70,359 individuals from 22,638 families are currently sheltered in 766 relief centres, the DMC stated.

Furthermore, 6,163 houses have been destroyed, while another 112,171 houses have sustained partial damage as a result of the disaster, it added.

