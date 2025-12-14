Leakage reported in pipeline from ship unloading crude oil at Colombo Port brought under control

December 14, 2025   09:04 pm

The leak caused by an explosion at a crude oil unloading buoy located at the Colombo Port in the early hours of today (14) has been brought under control.

However, the leak, which continued for nearly 20 minutes, resulted in approximately 200 metric tons of crude oil mixing with seawater, according to authorities.

Accordingly, the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) as well as the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force, has taken action to remove the crude oil mixed with seawater and to bring the situation under control.

