Another group linked to murder of Modara Devalaya Committee Chairman arrested

December 14, 2025   10:03 pm

The wife of underworld figure Anura Pushpakumara also known as “Batu Meeya,” who was recently arrested for aiding and abetting the murder of Warusavithana Mirantha, the Chairman of the Modara Devalaya Committee in Ambalangoda, has been taken into custody.

The woman along with three others have been arrested by police in Polonnaruwa, police said.

Police also recovered more than 20 grams of heroin from their possession.

After being produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate, police have been granted permission to detain and interrogate the suspects for 72 hours.

Further investigations are underway.

