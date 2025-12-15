Showery conditions expected to enhance to some extent from tomorrow

December 15, 2025   06:29 am

Under the influence of an Easterly wave, showery conditions are expected to enhance to some extent over the island from tomorrow (16), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

