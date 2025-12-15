Schools to reopen tomorrow, 147 to remain closed - Education Ministry

Schools that were closed due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah are scheduled to reopen island-wide tomorrow (16).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education has decided to convene principals, teachers, and non-academic staff today (15) to undertake necessary preparations for the reopening of schools.

The Ministry stated that 147 schools affected by the disaster will be unable to resume academic activities tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education further announced that a relaxed policy will be implemented with regard to school uniforms for students, as well as academic and non-academic staff, in areas affected by the disaster.