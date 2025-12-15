Schools to reopen tomorrow, 147 to remain closed - Education Ministry

Schools to reopen tomorrow, 147 to remain closed - Education Ministry

December 15, 2025   07:36 am

Schools that were closed due to the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah are scheduled to reopen island-wide tomorrow (16).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education has decided to convene principals, teachers, and non-academic staff today (15) to undertake necessary preparations for the reopening of schools.

The Ministry stated that 147 schools affected by the disaster will be unable to resume academic activities tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education further announced that a relaxed policy will be implemented with regard to school uniforms for students, as well as academic and non-academic staff, in areas affected by the disaster.

Govt. issues guidelines on disbursement of funds to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Flood-hit house rebuilt in seven days under relief programme 'Sarvajana Senehasa' (English)

Donors from 40 countries contribute to 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund' (English)

President pays tribute to Sri Lanka Navy personnel for their immense contribution during recent disaster (English)

Disbursement of Rs. 25,000 allowances to disaster-affected families gets underway (English)

Sri Lanka needs to formulate a new disaster management plan - Opposition Leader (English)

Met Dept. compiles report after analysing 30 years of northeast monsoon data (English)

Prioritise rebuilding livelihoods of disaster-effected communities - President tells officials (English)

