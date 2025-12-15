School students permitted to use November SLTB season tickets during December

Schoolchildren have been permitted to travel on Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses during this month using their November season tickets.

Accordingly, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena stated that the facility will be available upon presenting the season ticket issued for last month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe said that teachers have agreed to donate one day’s salary in January with the aim of raising funds to restore academic activities affected by the disaster.