Medical report of MP Asoka Ranwala yet to be received  Police

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated that the police have not yet received the medical report of Former Speaker and NPP Parliamentarian Asoka Ranwala, who was involved in a vehicular collision at Sapugaskanda.

He added that further legal action will be taken against the MP once the medical report is received.

The accident occurred on December 11 when the jeep in which the former Speaker was travelling collided with a car in the Denimulla area of Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her 6-month-old infant, and 55-year-old mother, who were travelling in the car, sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The MP, who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, was taken into police custody on December 12 on charges of dangerous driving and failing to prevent an accident.

He was subsequently granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on the same day, with cash bail of Rs. 200,000.