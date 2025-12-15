Over 20,000 families still sheltered in relief centres following Cyclone Ditwah  DMC

December 15, 2025   09:14 am

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that over 20,000 families affected by the recent disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah are still sheltered in relief centres.

According to the DMC, 70,055 people from 22,522 families are currently sheltered in 762 relief centres across the country.

The majority of these centres are located in the Kandy district, where 17,437 people from 5,427 families are staying in 222 relief centres. 

Large numbers of relief centres are also located in the Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts, with 19,750 people from 6,487 families in 206 relief centres in Nuwara Eliya, and 19,409 people from 6,026 families in 155 relief centres in Badulla. 

Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi stated that measures are being taken to swiftly resettle these families within 2–3 months.

He noted that while some families’ houses have been completely destroyed and others partially damaged, many are reluctant to return due to unsafe conditions in their previous residences.

The Commissioner General added that the government is currently providing a three-month house rent allowance for affected families. 

For those whose homes were completely destroyed, further measures are being taken, including the provision of Rs. 5 million and the allocation of state land, which is currently under investigation.

He further emphasized that information on available state-owned land is being collected to expedite the resettlement process.

