6 including 2 women arrested for illegal excavations in Puthukudiyiruppu

Six suspects, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly digging a plot of land in search of artifacts in the Devi Puram area of Puthukudiyiruppu.

The excavation equipment was also seized during the operation.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by officers from the Mullaitivu Police Special Task Force (STF) camp.

The male suspects, aged between 35 and 48, are residents of Anuradhapura, Inamaluwa, Moragoda, and Galewela, while the female suspects, aged between 36 and 45, are residents of Madatugama and DeviPuram, police said.

Puthukudiyiruppu Police are continuing investigations into the incident.