Nawalapitiya-Kandy main road reopens after 18-day closure

The Nawalapitiya-Kandy main road, which was damaged during Cyclone Ditwah, has been reopened to vehicular traffic today (15) after remaining closed for 18 days.

The road was repaired by removing the mounds of earth displaced by a landslide and reconstructed to ensure safety for traffic until a permanent solution is implemented, as there remains a potential risk of further landslides above the road.

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has urged motorists to drive cautiously until construction work at the site is fully completed.

Certain restrictions have also been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles along this route.

The repair work was carried out with the participation of the RDA, the 6th Corps of Engineers Regiment, the Nawalapitiya and Ethgala Police Stations, the Pasbage Korale Pradeshiya Sabha, and several other factions.

Speaking to the media after the reopening, Member of Parliament Thushari Jayasinghe said that most of the roads damaged in Pasbage Korale have now been repaired and completed.

She further added that the Ulapane-Kandy road, which remains under repair, is expected to reopen to traffic within approximately one week.