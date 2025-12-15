The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, has confirmed that no Sri Lankans were injured in the shooting incident that occurred at a Jewish celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Responding to an inquiry by Ada Derana, the Deputy Minister added that they are further looking into the matter and gathering more information.

Sixteen people were killed and at least 40 others injured in a shooting at a Jewish festival celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney’s most popular beach, where two gunmen targeted people attending the Hanukkah event.

Australian police have confirmed that one alleged gunman was killed at the scene and another is critically injured in hospital. Reports say the alleged gunmen were father and son.

Australian police stated that approximately 1,000 people had attended the targeted Hanukkah event, which was held in a small park off the beach.