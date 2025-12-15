Suspect arrested with T-56 firearm and ammunition in Batapola

December 15, 2025   12:58 pm

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a T-56 assault rifle, two magazines, and 45 rounds of ammunition by officers of the Ampara Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

The arrest was made in the Saadamulla area within the Batapola Police Division, in Elpitiya following a tip-off received by the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Eastern Province, Waruna Jayasundara.

The suspect has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Namal Uyana, Saadamulla, police said. 

Police stated that the suspect is a close associate of an organized underworld figure.

Further investigations have revealed that the seized firearm was allegedly intended to be used in several planned murders.

Batapola Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

